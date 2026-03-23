net digital AG Boosts 2026 Outlook with Continued Revenue & Earnings Growth

net digital AG forecasts significant revenue growth to EUR 48–53 million in 2026, up from approximately EUR 38 million in the previous year.

The company expects EBITDA to increase to EUR 4.7–5.2 million in 2026, compared to EUR 4.2 million in the previous year.

The positive revenue and earnings development is broad-based across all business segments.

The forecast is based on recent positive business development and a strong business outlook.

Despite investments and expenses for expansion, earnings are expected to continue growing.

The company’s management remains optimistic about continued growth in both revenue and earnings for 2026.

The price of net digital at the time of the news was 14,600EUR and was up +2,82 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,68 % since publication.





