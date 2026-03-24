SKAN Reports Strong Order Intake for 2025 Financial Year
SKAN navigates a mixed year: rising orders and a solid backlog contrast with lower sales and earnings, while strategic moves and bold 2026 targets signal renewed growth.
- SKAN's order intake increased by 3.1% to CHF 370.6 million, with a backlog of CHF 346.1 million providing good visibility for 2025
- Net sales declined by 7.7% to CHF 333.3 million due to project postponements, with a constant currency reduction of 6.4%
- EBITDA decreased by 32.3% to CHF 38.6 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 11.6%
- The company proposes a dividend of CHF 0.22 per share for 2025 and plans to elect Dr. Christian Schlögel to the Board of Directors
- For 2026, SKAN targets high teens net sales growth and an EBITDA margin between 13% and 15%
- The Services & Consumables segment saw a 17% increase in order intake and a 28.9% rise in net sales, partly driven by acquisitions of Metronik and ABC Transfer
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at BV Holding is on 24.03.2026.
+0,73 %
-14,96 %
-21,42 %
-14,48 %
-32,94 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte