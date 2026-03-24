Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure
FY2025 marked a year of solid top-line growth, resilient margins and targeted capital returns, tempered by FX headwinds, one‑offs and strengthened governance.
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- FY2025 revenue €999.3m (+2.8% YoY; +6.1% constant currency); gross profit €321.3m (32.2% gross margin, up from 30.4%)
- Adjusted EBITDA €138.2m (13.8% margin, down from 15.2% in 2024); EBITDA €118.7m and EBIT €83.0m, all declined YoY
- FY2025 results impacted by a €15.5m unrealized FX loss on intra‑group loans and a €12.4m one‑time expense for India’s New Labour Codes (included in adjustments)
- Balance sheet and capital actions: year‑end cash €124.6m (vs €192.6m at end‑2024); repurchased 919,421 shares for €67.8m; 18,003 employees as of 31 Dec 2025
- FY2026 guidance: revenue €1,000–€1,060m at current FX (≈ mid‑point ~+5% vs 2025), gross margin ~32%, adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5%–15.5%
- Independent investigation by White & Case (with Alvarez & Marsal) found no evidence of fraud or misconduct; recommendations to strengthen governance and documentation; audited 2025 report due 29 Apr 2026
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nagarro is on 29.04.2026.
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