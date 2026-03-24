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    Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure

    FY2025 marked a year of solid top-line growth, resilient margins and targeted capital returns, tempered by FX headwinds, one‑offs and strengthened governance.

    Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FY2025 revenue €999.3m (+2.8% YoY; +6.1% constant currency); gross profit €321.3m (32.2% gross margin, up from 30.4%)
    • Adjusted EBITDA €138.2m (13.8% margin, down from 15.2% in 2024); EBITDA €118.7m and EBIT €83.0m, all declined YoY
    • FY2025 results impacted by a €15.5m unrealized FX loss on intra‑group loans and a €12.4m one‑time expense for India’s New Labour Codes (included in adjustments)
    • Balance sheet and capital actions: year‑end cash €124.6m (vs €192.6m at end‑2024); repurchased 919,421 shares for €67.8m; 18,003 employees as of 31 Dec 2025
    • FY2026 guidance: revenue €1,000–€1,060m at current FX (≈ mid‑point ~+5% vs 2025), gross margin ~32%, adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5%–15.5%
    • Independent investigation by White & Case (with Alvarez & Marsal) found no evidence of fraud or misconduct; recommendations to strengthen governance and documentation; audited 2025 report due 29 Apr 2026

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nagarro is on 29.04.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.562,53PKT (+2,41 %).


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    ISIN:DE000A3H2200WKN:A3H220





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    Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure FY2025 marked a year of solid top-line growth, resilient margins and targeted capital returns, tempered by FX headwinds, one‑offs and strengthened governance.
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