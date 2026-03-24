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    MCH Group Boosts Profits in 2025: Exciting Growth Ahead!

    In 2025, MCH Group strengthened its financial footing and global reach, turning macroeconomic headwinds into momentum for future growth.

    MCH Group Boosts Profits in 2025: Exciting Growth Ahead!
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • MCH Group improved profitability in 2025, with EBITDA increasing by around 50% year-on-year despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.
    • Revenues slightly declined due to foreign exchange effects, but at constant exchange rates, they grew by 2%.
    • Key financial figures for 2025 include net profit of CHF 18.6 million and positive net cash flow of CHF 30.4 million, supported by the sale of the Effretikon building.
    • Art Basel remains the group's main growth driver, expanding globally with new initiatives like Art Basel Qatar and digital projects such as Zero/10.
    • The group’s divisions contributed to strong performance, with notable achievements in exhibitions, live marketing, and event management, including over 680,000 participants across events.
    • Outlook for 2026 includes launching Art Basel Qatar, the health.tech | global summit, and the Futurific Institute, aiming to expand its global platform ecosystem while maintaining roots in Basel.

    The price of MCH Group at the time of the news was 4,0750EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.


    MCH Group

    -3,28 %
    -9,34 %
    -15,28 %
    +3,69 %
    +8,67 %
    -8,53 %
    -65,76 %
    -80,35 %
    ISIN:CH0039542854WKN:A0Q16U





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