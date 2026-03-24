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    INDUS Holding Reports Strong 2025, Proposes EUR 1.30 Dividend Increase

    In FY2025, the company delivered solid growth, strong cash generation and a higher dividend, while positioning itself for further expansion in 2026.

    INDUS Holding Reports Strong 2025, Proposes EUR 1.30 Dividend Increase
    Foto: INDUS Holding AG
    • FY2025: revenue EUR 1,735.4 million, adjusted EBITA EUR 147.8 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.5% (in the upper half of guidance).
    • Incoming orders rose 15.1% to EUR 1,854.3 million and year‑end order backlog increased 10.9% to EUR 705.9 million.
    • Profit and cash: earnings after taxes EUR 69.8 million, earnings per share EUR 2.77, operating cash flow EUR 177.3 million and free cash flow EUR 124.0 million (above the target of >EUR 90 million).
    • Proposed dividend EUR 1.30 per share (previous year EUR 1.20), representing a 4.6% yield based on the 2025 year‑end price.
    • 2026 guidance: revenue forecast EUR 1.80–1.95 billion, adjusted EBITA forecast EUR 150–170 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.5%–9.5% (company expects moderate growth).
    • Financial position and activity: net debt roughly stable at EUR 544.0 million, equity ratio 38.4%, investments of EUR 60.6 million in PP&E and intangibles, five add‑on acquisitions in 2025 plus early‑2026 deals (PRO VIDEO closed, AMIRA signed).

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at INDUS Holding is on 24.03.2026.

    The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 28,40EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,28EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.562,53PKT (+2,41 %).


    INDUS Holding

    -0,18 %
    -0,35 %
    -5,65 %
    +4,60 %
    +4,03 %
    +23,75 %
    -23,04 %
    -34,31 %
    +100,24 %
    ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010





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    INDUS Holding Reports Strong 2025, Proposes EUR 1.30 Dividend Increase In FY2025, the company delivered solid growth, strong cash generation and a higher dividend, while positioning itself for further expansion in 2026.
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