Drägerwerk Soars in 2025: Record Sales, Profit Surge & Dividend Boost
In FY2025, the company delivered record sales, stronger margins and a higher dividend, while navigating tariffs, currency headwinds and preparing for steady 2026 growth.
Foto: Drägerwerk AG
- Record net sales of EUR 3,481.9 million in FY2025 (up ~5.3% net of currency), the highest in company history, with growth in both divisions and all regions.
- Order intake rose to EUR 3,569.4 million (+7.7% net of currency), driven by strong demand in the medical division (anesthesia machines, ventilators, services, consumables) and the safety division (engineered solutions, gas detection); includes a major multi‑year hospital infrastructure order from Mexico.
- EBIT increased 20.3% to EUR 233.4 million, with the EBIT margin improving to 6.7% (2024: 5.8%), and earnings after taxes at EUR 140.4 million.
- Gross margin improved to 45.2%, but results were weighed down by approximately EUR 25.5 million in US import tariffs and about EUR 45 million in adverse currency effects.
- Proposed dividend raised to EUR 2.21 per common share and EUR 2.27 per preferred share for 2025 (2024: EUR 1.97 / 2.03), equivalent to a 30.1% payout — the third consecutive dividend increase; equity ratio stood at 51.5%.
- 2026 outlook: expected net sales growth of 1.0–5.0% (2.0–6.0% net of currency) and an anticipated EBIT margin of 5.0–7.5%.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 88,70EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.562,53PKT (+2,41 %).
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