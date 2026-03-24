Drägerwerk Soars in 2025: Record Sales, Profit Surge & Dividend Boost

Record net sales of EUR 3,481.9 million in FY2025 (up ~5.3% net of currency), the highest in company history, with growth in both divisions and all regions.

Order intake rose to EUR 3,569.4 million (+7.7% net of currency), driven by strong demand in the medical division (anesthesia machines, ventilators, services, consumables) and the safety division (engineered solutions, gas detection); includes a major multi‑year hospital infrastructure order from Mexico.

EBIT increased 20.3% to EUR 233.4 million, with the EBIT margin improving to 6.7% (2024: 5.8%), and earnings after taxes at EUR 140.4 million.

Gross margin improved to 45.2%, but results were weighed down by approximately EUR 25.5 million in US import tariffs and about EUR 45 million in adverse currency effects.

Proposed dividend raised to EUR 2.21 per common share and EUR 2.27 per preferred share for 2025 (2024: EUR 1.97 / 2.03), equivalent to a 30.1% payout — the third consecutive dividend increase; equity ratio stood at 51.5%.

2026 outlook: expected net sales growth of 1.0–5.0% (2.0–6.0% net of currency) and an anticipated EBIT margin of 5.0–7.5%.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 88,70EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.562,53PKT (+2,41 %).





