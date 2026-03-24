Silber, Tokio Marine Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tokio Marine Holdings
|+8,33 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|+7,87 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Registered (H)
|+7,44 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Advantest
|-5,99 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-6,02 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|WiseTech Global
|-8,52 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Bechtle
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|TUI
|Hotels/Tourismus
|SAP
|Informationstechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|115
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|103
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|69
|Rohstoffe
|Vonovia
|60
|Immobilien
|Gold
|49
|Rohstoffe
|Valneva
|42
|Biotechnologie
Tokio Marine Holdings
Wochenperformance: +26,96 %
Wochenperformance: +26,96 %
Platz 1
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: -2,04 %
Wochenperformance: -2,04 %
Platz 2
Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -12,75 %
Wochenperformance: -12,75 %
Platz 3
Advantest
Wochenperformance: -5,42 %
Wochenperformance: -5,42 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -14,57 %
Wochenperformance: -14,57 %
Platz 5
WiseTech Global
Wochenperformance: -14,67 %
Wochenperformance: -14,67 %
Platz 6
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: -23,38 %
Wochenperformance: -23,38 %
Platz 7
Bechtle
Wochenperformance: -12,18 %
Wochenperformance: -12,18 %
Platz 8
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -14,84 %
Wochenperformance: -14,84 %
Platz 9
TUI
Wochenperformance: +1,48 %
Wochenperformance: +1,48 %
Platz 10
SAP
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Platz 11
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -14,57 %
Wochenperformance: -14,57 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: -16,40 %
Wochenperformance: -16,40 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +6,09 %
Wochenperformance: +6,09 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,18 %
Wochenperformance: -14,18 %
Platz 15
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -15,28 %
Wochenperformance: -15,28 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: -13,25 %
Wochenperformance: -13,25 %
Platz 17
Valneva
Wochenperformance: -37,99 %
Wochenperformance: -37,99 %
Platz 18
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