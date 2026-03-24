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    AUTODOC Dominates Europe with Strong 2025 Performance

    In 2025, AUTODOC accelerated its growth journey, boosting sales, profits and customer reach while laying the groundwork for another strong year in 2026.

    AUTODOC Dominates Europe with Strong 2025 Performance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Sales revenue rose 16.3% to €1,807.9m in 2025 (gross profit €756.6m), driven by product assortment expansion and strong online presence
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.1% to €163.8m (margin 9.1%); net profit jumped 59.5% to €58.8m
    • Active customer base expanded to 9.3 million (≈+900,000 y/y) with 18.9 million orders and average order value €95.7
    • AUTODOC PRO (B2B) more than doubled to above €140m in annual sales; AUTODOC MARKETPLACE now active in 10 countries, connecting 400+ third‑party sellers
    • Solid liquidity and shareholder returns: free cash flow €84.0m, net cash (debt‑free on a net basis) maintained, and a proposed dividend of €70.6m for 2025
    • 2026 outlook: management targets sales growth of 11–16% and adjusted EBITDA of €170–195m while investing in logistics (new 15,000 m² Ghent warehouse, Czech automation, planned UK warehouse)






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    AUTODOC Dominates Europe with Strong 2025 Performance In 2025, AUTODOC accelerated its growth journey, boosting sales, profits and customer reach while laying the groundwork for another strong year in 2026.
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