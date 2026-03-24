AUTODOC Dominates Europe with Strong 2025 Performance
In 2025, AUTODOC accelerated its growth journey, boosting sales, profits and customer reach while laying the groundwork for another strong year in 2026.
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- Sales revenue rose 16.3% to €1,807.9m in 2025 (gross profit €756.6m), driven by product assortment expansion and strong online presence
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.1% to €163.8m (margin 9.1%); net profit jumped 59.5% to €58.8m
- Active customer base expanded to 9.3 million (≈+900,000 y/y) with 18.9 million orders and average order value €95.7
- AUTODOC PRO (B2B) more than doubled to above €140m in annual sales; AUTODOC MARKETPLACE now active in 10 countries, connecting 400+ third‑party sellers
- Solid liquidity and shareholder returns: free cash flow €84.0m, net cash (debt‑free on a net basis) maintained, and a proposed dividend of €70.6m for 2025
- 2026 outlook: management targets sales growth of 11–16% and adjusted EBITDA of €170–195m while investing in logistics (new 15,000 m² Ghent warehouse, Czech automation, planned UK warehouse)
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