Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure
In FY2025 the company navigated FX headwinds, one‑off labour costs and governance scrutiny, yet delivered solid growth and set cautious but confident guidance for FY2026.
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- FY2025 revenue €999.3m (+2.8% YoY; +6.1% constant currency); gross profit €321.3m and gross margin 32.2%
- Adjusted EBITDA €138.2m (13.8% margin, down from 15.2% in 2024) — EBITDA €118.7m; EBIT €83.0m
- 2025 results affected by a €15.5m unrealized FX loss on intra‑group loans (not adjusted) and a €12.4m one‑time cost related to India’s New Labour Codes; excluding the FX impact adjusted EBITDA would be ~€153.7m (per CEO)
- FY2026 guidance: revenue €1,000–€1,060m at current FX (midpoint ≈ +5% vs 2025 at current FX); gross margin ~32%; adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5%–15.5%
- Independent investigation by White & Case (with Alvarez & Marsal) found no evidence of fraud or misconduct and did not substantiate prior allegations; it recommended governance and documentation improvements
- Balance sheet and corporate actions: cash €124.6m at year‑end (down from €192.6m), repurchased 919,421 shares for €67.8m, headcount ~18,003; audited 2025 report due April 29, 2026 and KPMG appointed/audit and governance enhancements underway
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