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    Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure

    In FY2025 the company navigated FX headwinds, one‑off labour costs and governance scrutiny, yet delivered solid growth and set cautious but confident guidance for FY2026.

    Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • FY2025 revenue €999.3m (+2.8% YoY; +6.1% constant currency); gross profit €321.3m and gross margin 32.2%
    • Adjusted EBITDA €138.2m (13.8% margin, down from 15.2% in 2024) — EBITDA €118.7m; EBIT €83.0m
    • 2025 results affected by a €15.5m unrealized FX loss on intra‑group loans (not adjusted) and a €12.4m one‑time cost related to India’s New Labour Codes; excluding the FX impact adjusted EBITDA would be ~€153.7m (per CEO)
    • FY2026 guidance: revenue €1,000–€1,060m at current FX (midpoint ≈ +5% vs 2025 at current FX); gross margin ~32%; adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5%–15.5%
    • Independent investigation by White & Case (with Alvarez & Marsal) found no evidence of fraud or misconduct and did not substantiate prior allegations; it recommended governance and documentation improvements
    • Balance sheet and corporate actions: cash €124.6m at year‑end (down from €192.6m), repurchased 919,421 shares for €67.8m, headcount ~18,003; audited 2025 report due April 29, 2026 and KPMG appointed/audit and governance enhancements underway






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    Nagarro Announces FY 2025 Results, FY 2026 Guidance & Investigation Closure In FY2025 the company navigated FX headwinds, one‑off labour costs and governance scrutiny, yet delivered solid growth and set cautious but confident guidance for FY2026.
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