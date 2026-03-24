hep global invites Green Bond 2021/2026holders to vote on extension
hep global calls on bondholders to decide on a key amendment to its 2021/2026 Green Bond, including a term extension and adjusted early redemption rights.
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- hep global invites bondholders to a voting without a meeting from 7 April to 9 April 2026 on a proposed modification of the Green Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN DE000A3H3JV5).
- The Green Bond 2021/2026 is currently due for repayment on 18 May 2026 and is the subject of the proposed extension.
- The proposal would extend the bond’s term by 18 months (until 18 November 2027, exclusive) and amend Section 4(b) of the bond terms concerning the issuer’s early redemption rights.
- The request is a precautionary measure to allow time for ongoing refinancing negotiations (including talks with a potential U.S. investor) and to secure the issuer’s solvency if no refinancing is in place by the repayment date.
- Invitation, agenda and supporting documents are to be published in the German Federal Gazette on 24 March 2026 and will be available at https://hepsolar.com/green-bond-2021-2026/.
- Notifying person: Thomas Tschirf (CFO); investor contact greenbond@hep.global and press contact presse@hep.global (full contact details available in the announcement).
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