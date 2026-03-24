    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtshep solar projects Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 11/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu hep solar projects Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 11/28
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    hep global invites Green Bond 2021/2026holders to vote on extension

    hep global calls on bondholders to decide on a key amendment to its 2021/2026 Green Bond, including a term extension and adjusted early redemption rights.

    hep global invites Green Bond 2021/2026holders to vote on extension
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • hep global invites bondholders to a voting without a meeting from 7 April to 9 April 2026 on a proposed modification of the Green Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN DE000A3H3JV5).
    • The Green Bond 2021/2026 is currently due for repayment on 18 May 2026 and is the subject of the proposed extension.
    • The proposal would extend the bond’s term by 18 months (until 18 November 2027, exclusive) and amend Section 4(b) of the bond terms concerning the issuer’s early redemption rights.
    • The request is a precautionary measure to allow time for ongoing refinancing negotiations (including talks with a potential U.S. investor) and to secure the issuer’s solvency if no refinancing is in place by the repayment date.
    • Invitation, agenda and supporting documents are to be published in the German Federal Gazette on 24 March 2026 and will be available at https://hepsolar.com/green-bond-2021-2026/.
    • Notifying person: Thomas Tschirf (CFO); investor contact greenbond@hep.global and press contact presse@hep.global (full contact details available in the announcement).


    hep solar projects Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 11/28

    -2,68 %
    +15,75 %
    +28,03 %
    -11,52 %
    -13,33 %
    -14,84 %
    ISIN:DE000A351488WKN:A35148





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    hep global invites Green Bond 2021/2026holders to vote on extension hep global calls on bondholders to decide on a key amendment to its 2021/2026 Green Bond, including a term extension and adjusted early redemption rights.
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