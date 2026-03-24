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    GBC Re-initiates Coverage on Aspermont: Strong Growth & Margin Potential

    Aspermont’s digital pivot is gaining traction: GBC resumes coverage, highlighting rising subscription income, expanding AI-driven data products and a DCF-backed BUY rating.

    GBC Re-initiates Coverage on Aspermont: Strong Growth & Margin Potential
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • GBC AG has re‑initiated research coverage on Aspermont Ltd. (reinitiation study published 5 Mar 2026; announcement 24 Mar 2026).
    • Aspermont is a B2B information, data and intelligence provider for the global mining/resources sector that has transformed into a digital, subscription-led platform (owns Mining Journal and Mining Magazine).
    • The company is expanding data- and AI-enabled products, notably the Mining IQ platform, and supplements subscriptions with events and marketing services for cross‑selling.
    • FY2025 results: revenue AUD 15.41m; subscription revenue AUD 10.2m (66% of total) and the 37th consecutive quarter of subscription revenue growth.
    • GBC forecasts revenue rising from AUD 16.90m (FY2026) to AUD 21.30m (FY2028) and EBITDA improving from AUD 0.15m to AUD 2.93m; DCF-based rating: BUY with target AUD 5.00 (EUR 3.03).
    • Risk and disclosure: announcement is not investment advice (investments may lead to total capital loss) and GBC notes potential conflicts of interest (codes 5a, 11) with further details in the full report.






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    GBC Re-initiates Coverage on Aspermont: Strong Growth & Margin Potential Aspermont’s digital pivot is gaining traction: GBC resumes coverage, highlighting rising subscription income, expanding AI-driven data products and a DCF-backed BUY rating.
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