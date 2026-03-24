GBC Re-initiates Coverage on Aspermont: Strong Growth & Margin Potential
Aspermont’s digital pivot is gaining traction: GBC resumes coverage, highlighting rising subscription income, expanding AI-driven data products and a DCF-backed BUY rating.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- GBC AG has re‑initiated research coverage on Aspermont Ltd. (reinitiation study published 5 Mar 2026; announcement 24 Mar 2026).
- Aspermont is a B2B information, data and intelligence provider for the global mining/resources sector that has transformed into a digital, subscription-led platform (owns Mining Journal and Mining Magazine).
- The company is expanding data- and AI-enabled products, notably the Mining IQ platform, and supplements subscriptions with events and marketing services for cross‑selling.
- FY2025 results: revenue AUD 15.41m; subscription revenue AUD 10.2m (66% of total) and the 37th consecutive quarter of subscription revenue growth.
- GBC forecasts revenue rising from AUD 16.90m (FY2026) to AUD 21.30m (FY2028) and EBITDA improving from AUD 0.15m to AUD 2.93m; DCF-based rating: BUY with target AUD 5.00 (EUR 3.03).
- Risk and disclosure: announcement is not investment advice (investments may lead to total capital loss) and GBC notes potential conflicts of interest (codes 5a, 11) with further details in the full report.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.