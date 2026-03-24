Leifheit AG Announces 2026 Dividend & Outlook: What Investors Should Know
Leifheit proposes a higher, liquidity-backed dividend while steering through macro headwinds, funding growth in marketing and innovation, and keeping earnings and cash flow broadly stable.
Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
- Dividend proposal: €1.20 per eligible share (base €0.50 + special €0.70) proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2026, representing a total payout of approx. €11m.
- Proposal is in line with Leifheit’s dividend policy (roughly 75% of net result or free cash flow); the special dividend reflects the Group’s strong liquidity position.
- Last year’s dividend was base €1.15 plus a special €0.05 per share, so the 2025 proposal shifts more to a special payout.
- 2026 forecast: slight growth in Group turnover with EBIT expected to be roughly at the previous year’s level (2025 preliminary EBIT €10.0m).
- Management will prioritize investments in marketing and innovation to drive growth while implementing cost and efficiency measures; as a result, Q1 2026 EBIT is expected to be a low single‑digit negative million due to upfront growth investments.
- Significant macroeconomic uncertainty from the Middle East escalation (driving higher energy, raw material and transport costs) is a key risk; free cash flow for 2026 is expected to be roughly at 2025’s level (2025 preliminary FCF €6.4m).
The next important date, "Conference call" (Note: the phrase is already English. It usually means a telephone or video meeting among participants in different locations.), at Leifheit is on 31.03.2026.
The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 14,575EUR and was down -3,00 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,20 % since publication.
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