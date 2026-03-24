Cenit Wraps Up 2025 Strongly, Eyes 2026 with +46.6% EBITDA Boost!

CENIT Group achieved a strong operational performance in Q4 2025, fully meeting its updated guidance for the year

Revenues for 2025 increased slightly to €209.5 million, with software revenues growing by 11.2% to €21.4 million

Operating result (EBITDA) was €12.3 million, impacted by one-time expenses and initial losses from acquisitions, with €6.6 million earned in Q4 2025

Net bank debt was reduced by 28% to €17.1 million, and operating cash flow increased by 36.7% to €14.1 million

For 2026, CENIT forecasts revenues of at least €210 million and EBITDA of at least €18 million, representing a +46.6% increase

The company plans to focus on operational efficiency, digitalization, and AI integration to enhance competitiveness in 2026

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Cenit is on 09.04.2026.

The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 3,0501EUR and was down -49,50 % compared with the previous day.





