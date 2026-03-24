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    Pride Holdings Management Buys 1.3M Shares, Boosting Growth Confidence

    Pride Holdings Group’s leaders are doubling down on their own stock, signaling strong confidence in the company’s value, strategy, and long-term growth.

    Pride Holdings Management Buys 1.3M Shares, Boosting Growth Confidence
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • On March 24, 2026, Pride Holdings Group management collectively bought over 1.3 million shares of the company’s common stock via open-market purchases.
    • CEO Mike Barrett led the purchases and stated he intends to continue acquiring shares while executing the company’s long-term vision.
    • Management says the insider buying reflects a belief the stock is materially undervalued and does not reflect the company’s underlying value or growth trajectory.
    • The purchases are meant to align management’s interests with shareholders and signal confidence in ongoing restructuring, capital strategy, and expansion plans.
    • Additional insider acquisitions are expected and described as part of a broader, ongoing commitment to long-term value creation.
    • Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE, ISIN US74025X1080) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets.






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    Pride Holdings Management Buys 1.3M Shares, Boosting Growth Confidence Pride Holdings Group’s leaders are doubling down on their own stock, signaling strong confidence in the company’s value, strategy, and long-term growth.
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