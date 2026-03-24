DAX, Peabody Energy & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Tadamichi - 600627097
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Peabody Energy
|+11,57 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|West African Resources
|+10,32 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Verbio
|+10,18 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Yougov
|-15,20 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Circle Internet Group Incorporation. Registered (A)
|-17,43 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|ImmunityBio
|-21,46 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Swarmer
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Verbio
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Lanxess
|Chemie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|264
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|87
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|77
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|76
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|76
|Rohstoffe
|Lang & Schwarz
|46
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Peabody Energy
Wochenperformance: +9,35 %
Wochenperformance: +9,35 %
Platz 1
West African Resources
Wochenperformance: -5,05 %
Wochenperformance: -5,05 %
Platz 2
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Platz 3
Yougov
Wochenperformance: -21,36 %
Wochenperformance: -21,36 %
Platz 4
Circle Internet Group Incorporation. Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,46 %
Wochenperformance: -19,46 %
Platz 5
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: -13,51 %
Wochenperformance: -13,51 %
Platz 6
Swarmer
Wochenperformance: +149,52 %
Wochenperformance: +149,52 %
Platz 7
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Platz 8
Lanxess
Wochenperformance: -0,51 %
Wochenperformance: -0,51 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -11,94 %
Wochenperformance: -11,94 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -22,10 %
Wochenperformance: -22,10 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -4,24 %
Wochenperformance: -4,24 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,24 %
Wochenperformance: +11,24 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -22,10 %
Wochenperformance: -22,10 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: -14,85 %
Wochenperformance: -14,85 %
Platz 17
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -0,84 %
Wochenperformance: -0,84 %
Platz 18
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