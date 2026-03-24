FORTEC Elektronik Adjusts 2025/2026 Earnings Forecast: What You Need to Know
FORTEC Elektronik adjusts its outlook as economic headwinds, rising costs and geopolitical tensions reshape revenue expectations and pressure profitability.
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- FORTEC Elektronik has revised its earnings forecast for 2025/2026 due to challenging economic conditions and rising costs
- Preliminary half-year revenue was approximately EUR 37.7 million, up from EUR 35.6 million the previous year, with an EBIT of around EUR 0.4 million, doubling from EUR 0.2 million
- The company now expects to achieve a total revenue between EUR 76 million and EUR 80 million, lower than the previous forecast of EUR 80-85 million, with a potential EBIT close to break-even
- One-off and non-cash effects, along with negative cash-effective one-off costs of EUR 1.00-1.50 million, are anticipated by the end of the financial year
- Global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, including regional conflicts and inflation-driven cost increases, are impacting the company's outlook and logistics
- The management plans to reassess the medium-term forecasts and revenue targets at the start of the 2026/2027 financial year, considering ongoing economic developments
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 11,300EUR and was down -2,16 % compared with the previous
day.
-3,03 %
-18,68 %
-15,04 %
+1,83 %
-29,43 %
-52,35 %
-37,71 %
-22,91 %
+74.566,67 %
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