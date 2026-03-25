HORNBACH Holding Continues Growth Amid Challenging Markets
Hornbach enters FY 2025/26 with solid growth, resilient margins, and expanding reach across Europe, powered by strong DIY demand and rising online sales.
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
- FY 2025/26 net sales EUR 6,433.9m, up 3.8% year-on-year (Q4 sales also +3.8%); like‑for‑like sales +2.4%.
- HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup drove growth: EUR 6,081.7m (+4.0%), ~95% of Group sales, with market‑share gains in Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Czechia.
- Adjusted EBIT nearly stable at EUR 264.7m (‑1.8% vs prior year); Q4 adjusted EBIT was EUR ‑34.8m, down EUR 4.3m from prior Q4.
- Gross margin stable at 35.0% (vs 34.9%), gross profit +4.1%, while higher personnel costs (+4.5%) and increased operating/IT and maintenance costs weighed on earnings.
- Continued expansion: four new DIY/garden stores opened in 2025/26 and planned entry into Serbia; total HORNBACH Baumarkt network 176 outlets and ~25,524 employees.
- Online sales growing: online (incl. Click & Collect) = 12.7% of Baumarkt sales, up 7.1% to EUR 771.4m; international share of Group sales rose to 53.2%.
The next important date, Trading statement for the fiscal year 2025/26, at HORNBACH Holding is on 25.03.2026.
The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 80,30EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.574,12PKT (+0,07 %).
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