HORNBACH Holding Continues Growth Amid Challenging Markets

FY 2025/26 net sales EUR 6,433.9m, up 3.8% year-on-year (Q4 sales also +3.8%); like‑for‑like sales +2.4%.

HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup drove growth: EUR 6,081.7m (+4.0%), ~95% of Group sales, with market‑share gains in Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Czechia.

Adjusted EBIT nearly stable at EUR 264.7m (‑1.8% vs prior year); Q4 adjusted EBIT was EUR ‑34.8m, down EUR 4.3m from prior Q4.

Gross margin stable at 35.0% (vs 34.9%), gross profit +4.1%, while higher personnel costs (+4.5%) and increased operating/IT and maintenance costs weighed on earnings.

Continued expansion: four new DIY/garden stores opened in 2025/26 and planned entry into Serbia; total HORNBACH Baumarkt network 176 outlets and ~25,524 employees.

Online sales growing: online (incl. Click & Collect) = 12.7% of Baumarkt sales, up 7.1% to EUR 771.4m; international share of Group sales rose to 53.2%.

The next important date, Trading statement for the fiscal year 2025/26, at HORNBACH Holding is on 25.03.2026.

The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 80,30EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.574,12PKT (+0,07 %).





