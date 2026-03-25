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    CEPD Proposes Major Board Overhaul to Revive DocMorris' Success

    CEPD N.V. is challenging DocMorris’ leadership, urging shareholders to back a sweeping board overhaul after years of value destruction and missed promises.

    CEPD Proposes Major Board Overhaul to Revive DocMorris' Success
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • CEPD N.V., the largest shareholder in DocMorris (approx. 14% stake), has submitted a proposal for the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2026, seeking a major renewal of DocMorris’ six-member Board of Directors.
    • CEPD cites dramatic underperformance under the current board: DocMorris’ share price fell ~98% over five years and ~54% over the last 12 months, and the company repeatedly missed and reduced guidance (most recently on March 19, 2026).
    • CEPD proposes six board candidates, including Dr. Fritz Oesterle as designated Chairman and Mariola Belina‑Prażmowska, alongside four independents: Jacek Janusz Poświata, Prof. Dr. Andréa Belliger, Florian Seubert and Dr. Thomas U. Reutter.
    • CEPD recommends that incumbent Chairman Walter Oberhänsli not be re‑elected and opposes the election of Nicole Formica‑Schiller and Thomas Bucher (both proposed by the current board).
    • CEPD’s agenda emphasizes stronger governance and accountability, clearer mid‑term outcome targets (revenue, EBITDA, free cash flow), disciplined execution and strategic transformation to unlock unrealized value and build a profitable “Healthcare in One Click” platform.
    • CEPD urges broad shareholder participation at the AGM, filed the proposal under Swiss law, and provides candidate resumes and updates at www.newgovernanceforDM.com.






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    CEPD Proposes Major Board Overhaul to Revive DocMorris' Success CEPD N.V. is challenging DocMorris’ leadership, urging shareholders to back a sweeping board overhaul after years of value destruction and missed promises.
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