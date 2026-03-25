    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsZEAL Network AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ZEAL Network
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ZEAL Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2025 & Expands Business Diversification

    In 2025, ZEAL accelerated its growth trajectory, boosting revenues, expanding its player base, and laying the groundwork for further diversification in 2026.

    ZEAL Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2025 & Expands Business Diversification
    Foto: Tipp24 AG
    • ZEAL achieved double-digit growth in 2025 with a 16% revenue increase to €218.5 million and an 11% rise in EBITDA to €68.8 million.
    • The company expanded its customer base, acquiring 1.17 million new customers, and increased active lottery users by 8% to a record high of 1.558 million.
    • Revenue growth was driven mainly by its core lottery brokerage business, with lottery revenue rising by 16% to €195.3 million and gross margin improving to 17.7%.
    • The Dream House Raffle (Traumhausverlosung) became a significant growth driver, generating €38.9 million in billings from four draws in 2025.
    • ZEAL expanded its Games portfolio by over 400 titles, increasing revenue by 46% to €14.4 million, and prioritized responsible gaming with AI-based player protection.
    • For 2026, ZEAL forecasts revenue of €250–260 million and EBITDA of €70–75 million, focusing on market expansion and diversification through investments in charity lotteries and gaming offerings.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at ZEAL Network is on 25.03.2026.






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ZEAL Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2025 & Expands Business Diversification In 2025, ZEAL accelerated its growth trajectory, boosting revenues, expanding its player base, and laying the groundwork for further diversification in 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     