ZEAL Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2025 & Expands Business Diversification
In 2025, ZEAL accelerated its growth trajectory, boosting revenues, expanding its player base, and laying the groundwork for further diversification in 2026.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- ZEAL achieved double-digit growth in 2025 with a 16% revenue increase to €218.5 million and an 11% rise in EBITDA to €68.8 million.
- The company expanded its customer base, acquiring 1.17 million new customers, and increased active lottery users by 8% to a record high of 1.558 million.
- Revenue growth was driven mainly by its core lottery brokerage business, with lottery revenue rising by 16% to €195.3 million and gross margin improving to 17.7%.
- The Dream House Raffle (Traumhausverlosung) became a significant growth driver, generating €38.9 million in billings from four draws in 2025.
- ZEAL expanded its Games portfolio by over 400 titles, increasing revenue by 46% to €14.4 million, and prioritized responsible gaming with AI-based player protection.
- For 2026, ZEAL forecasts revenue of €250–260 million and EBITDA of €70–75 million, focusing on market expansion and diversification through investments in charity lotteries and gaming offerings.
The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at ZEAL Network is on 25.03.2026.
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