Ernst Russ AG Announces 2025 Financial Results: Key Highlights
Ernst Russ AG sails into 2025 with robust earnings, a strengthened balance sheet and high fleet utilization, setting the stage for confident guidance into 2026.
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- Ernst Russ AG reported a revenue of EUR 158.1 million and an EBIT of EUR 96.4 million for 2025, with guidance confirmed for the future.
- The company's equity ratio stands at 79.1%, with EUR 114.3 million in liquidity and a charter backlog of EUR 448.6 million, ensuring financial flexibility.
- Fleet utilization reached 97.7%, with average charter revenues of USD 18,135 per day, demonstrating operational strength.
- The fleet was optimized to 25 vessels, with two newbuildings ordered, and a significant reduction in non-strategic minority interests.
- The Group's net profit increased by 72.9% to EUR 73.5 million, and the company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for 2025.
- For 2026, Ernst Russ expects revenues between EUR 145 million and EUR 160 million, and EBIT between EUR 34 million and EUR 44 million.
The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Ernst Russ is on 25.03.2026.
The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 7,2800EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,37 % since publication.
-0,27 %
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-2,99 %
+3,18 %
+21,02 %
+34,46 %
+170,45 %
+1.042,40 %
-68,71 %
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