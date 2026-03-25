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    hGears Group Boosts 2025 EBITDA with Efficiency & Cost Cuts

    hGears navigated a challenging 2025: shrinking sales, stronger margins, and cautious guidance for 2026 reveal a company reshaping itself amid market headwinds.

    hGears Group Boosts 2025 EBITDA with Efficiency & Cost Cuts
    • hGears Group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 91.8 million, a 4.1% decrease from the previous year
    • Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 1.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 1.7%, up from EUR 0.5 million in 2024
    • The decline in revenue was mainly due to lower volumes in the e-Bike segment, which fell by 46.7% to EUR 9.8 million
    • The company increased its adjusted gross profit margin to 45.7%, despite a less favorable product mix and lower volumes
    • Free cash flow was EUR -3.3 million, impacted by an accounting reclassification of EUR 2.1 million, with a cash position of EUR 8.7 million at year-end
    • For 2026, hGears expects revenue of EUR 80–90 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -3 to 0 million, indicating ongoing market challenges

    The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,0600EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,47 % since publication.


    hGears

    0,00 %
    -0,91 %
    -14,17 %
    -24,83 %
    -42,18 %
    -81,53 %
    -96,03 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN





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    hGears Group Boosts 2025 EBITDA with Efficiency & Cost Cuts hGears navigated a challenging 2025: shrinking sales, stronger margins, and cautious guidance for 2026 reveal a company reshaping itself amid market headwinds.
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