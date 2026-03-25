hGears Group Boosts 2025 EBITDA with Efficiency & Cost Cuts
hGears navigated a challenging 2025: shrinking sales, stronger margins, and cautious guidance for 2026 reveal a company reshaping itself amid market headwinds.
- hGears Group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 91.8 million, a 4.1% decrease from the previous year
- Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 1.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 1.7%, up from EUR 0.5 million in 2024
- The decline in revenue was mainly due to lower volumes in the e-Bike segment, which fell by 46.7% to EUR 9.8 million
- The company increased its adjusted gross profit margin to 45.7%, despite a less favorable product mix and lower volumes
- Free cash flow was EUR -3.3 million, impacted by an accounting reclassification of EUR 2.1 million, with a cash position of EUR 8.7 million at year-end
- For 2026, hGears expects revenue of EUR 80–90 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -3 to 0 million, indicating ongoing market challenges
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,0600EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,47 % since publication.
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