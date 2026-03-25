Wienerberger's 2025 Report: A Decade of Strategic Transformation

Wienerberger achieved €4.6 billion in revenues and €754 million in operating EBITDA in 2025 despite challenging macroeconomic and industry conditions.

The company significantly strengthened its free cash flow to €474 million and reduced net debt, demonstrating resilience and strategic focus.

Over the past decade, Wienerberger has transformed into a leading provider of infrastructure and renovation solutions, with more than half of its revenues now generated from roofing and piping.

The roofing business saw full-year benefits from Terreal and expanded its solar capabilities through the acquisition of GSEi, boosting growth in renewable energy solutions.

The piping solutions segment maintained strong margins and demonstrated resilience even during periods of declining new construction activity, supported by ongoing investments in technological leadership.

Looking ahead, Wienerberger aims to capitalize on long-term demand drivers such as infrastructure modernization, decarbonization, and renovation of Europe’s aging housing stock, focusing on sustainable and resource-efficient building solutions.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Wienerberger is on 13.05.2026.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 22,790EUR and was up +0,04 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,110EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,40 % since publication.





