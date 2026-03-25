Almonty Industries, Vulcan Energy Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|+13,59 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Meituan Registered (B)
|+12,62 %
|Internet
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+11,64 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Itochu Shoji
|-2,98 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Ernst Russ
|-3,02 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Whitehaven Coal
|-5,49 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Fury Gold Mines
|Rohstoffe
|Kontron
|Hardware
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|146
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|127
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Silber
|84
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|60
|Pharmaindustrie
|ImmunityBio
|48
|Biotechnologie
|TeamViewer
|38
|Informationstechnologie
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: +7,71 %
Wochenperformance: +7,71 %
Platz 1
Meituan Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Platz 3
Itochu Shoji
Wochenperformance: -5,09 %
Wochenperformance: -5,09 %
Platz 4
Ernst Russ
Wochenperformance: -0,56 %
Wochenperformance: -0,56 %
Platz 5
Whitehaven Coal
Wochenperformance: -0,93 %
Wochenperformance: -0,93 %
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Platz 7
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -0,68 %
Wochenperformance: -0,68 %
Platz 8
Fury Gold Mines
Wochenperformance: +11,24 %
Wochenperformance: +11,24 %
Platz 9
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -10,51 %
Wochenperformance: -10,51 %
Platz 10
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +2,37 %
Wochenperformance: +2,37 %
Platz 11
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -7,79 %
Wochenperformance: -7,79 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,66 %
Wochenperformance: -18,66 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +9,01 %
Wochenperformance: +9,01 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -7,48 %
Wochenperformance: -7,48 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -13,66 %
Wochenperformance: -13,66 %
Platz 16
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: -12,24 %
Wochenperformance: -12,24 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,78 %
Wochenperformance: -5,78 %
Platz 18
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