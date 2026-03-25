2G Energy Surges to EUR 230M in New Equipment Revenue, +11% Growth

2G Energy AG's preliminary sales increased by 11% to approximately EUR 230 million in 2025, up from EUR 207.3 million the previous year.

Total group turnover reached around EUR 398 million in 2025, a 6% increase from EUR 375.6 million in 2024.

The company's international business matched domestic sales for the first time, with foreign sales at EUR 198 million and domestic at EUR 200 million.

Service business remained stable at around EUR 169 million despite operational challenges from an ERP system launch.

2G is actively involved in US data center projects and gas reserve power plants in Germany, with several large projects expected soon.

The management confirms its sales forecast of EUR 440-490 million for 2026, maintaining a growth rate of approximately 10% plus inflation.

The next important date, Metzler Small Cap Days, at 2G ENERGY is on 15.04.2026.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was up +3,16 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.





