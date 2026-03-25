FRIWO Achieves 2025 Targets, Boosts Earnings & Strengthens Finances

FRIWO achieved its 2025 targets with a group revenue of €77.4 million, within the planned range of €75-85 million

The company's adjusted comparable EBIT turned positive, exceeding forecasts and driven by cost reductions and efficiency gains

Financial restructuring was completed, increasing the equity ratio to over 30% from 5.3%, strengthening the company's financial position

FRIWO reported a significant improvement in earnings, including a low double-digit million euro profit from one-off effects like asset disposals

The workforce decreased to 866 employees, with about 90% working in Vietnam, reflecting ongoing cost optimization

The company is planning to publish audited financial statements and a forecast for 2026 on April 23, 2026, with further details to be presented in a conference call

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at FRIWO is on 23.04.2026.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,2500EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.





