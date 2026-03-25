FRIWO Achieves 2025 Targets, Boosts Earnings & Strengthens Finances
FRIWO closes 2025 on a strong note: revenue within target, earnings back in the black, balance sheet reinforced, and a clear outlook set for 2026.
Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
- FRIWO achieved its 2025 targets with a group revenue of €77.4 million, within the planned range of €75-85 million
- The company's adjusted comparable EBIT turned positive, exceeding forecasts and driven by cost reductions and efficiency gains
- Financial restructuring was completed, increasing the equity ratio to over 30% from 5.3%, strengthening the company's financial position
- FRIWO reported a significant improvement in earnings, including a low double-digit million euro profit from one-off effects like asset disposals
- The workforce decreased to 866 employees, with about 90% working in Vietnam, reflecting ongoing cost optimization
- The company is planning to publish audited financial statements and a forecast for 2026 on April 23, 2026, with further details to be presented in a conference call
The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at FRIWO is on 23.04.2026.
The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,2500EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.
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