    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFRIWO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FRIWO
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FRIWO Achieves 2025 Targets, Boosts Earnings & Strengthens Finances

    FRIWO closes 2025 on a strong note: revenue within target, earnings back in the black, balance sheet reinforced, and a clear outlook set for 2026.

    FRIWO Achieves 2025 Targets, Boosts Earnings & Strengthens Finances
    Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
    • FRIWO achieved its 2025 targets with a group revenue of €77.4 million, within the planned range of €75-85 million
    • The company's adjusted comparable EBIT turned positive, exceeding forecasts and driven by cost reductions and efficiency gains
    • Financial restructuring was completed, increasing the equity ratio to over 30% from 5.3%, strengthening the company's financial position
    • FRIWO reported a significant improvement in earnings, including a low double-digit million euro profit from one-off effects like asset disposals
    • The workforce decreased to 866 employees, with about 90% working in Vietnam, reflecting ongoing cost optimization
    • The company is planning to publish audited financial statements and a forecast for 2026 on April 23, 2026, with further details to be presented in a conference call

    The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at FRIWO is on 23.04.2026.

    The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,2500EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.


    FRIWO

    -7,06 %
    -7,06 %
    -27,63 %
    +0,85 %
    -43,91 %
    -89,03 %
    -78,45 %
    -71,48 %
    -35,14 %
    ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FRIWO Achieves 2025 Targets, Boosts Earnings & Strengthens Finances FRIWO closes 2025 on a strong note: revenue within target, earnings back in the black, balance sheet reinforced, and a clear outlook set for 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     