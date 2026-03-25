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    GBC Launches Coverage on Finexity: Next-Gen Private Market Platform

    Finexity AG is emerging as a key player in Europe’s digital private markets, as GBC AG initiates coverage and highlights its strong growth trajectory.

    GBC Launches Coverage on Finexity: Next-Gen Private Market Platform
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • GBC AG has initiated coverage on Finexity AG, a German fintech company specializing in digital infrastructure for private markets.
    • Finexity operates a regulated platform for issuing, tokenizing, and trading private market securities, with plans to become a fully regulated DLT-based trading and settlement system in Europe.
    • The company has a strong track record with over 50 issuers, more than 84,000 investors, and hundreds of listings, indicating significant growth potential.
    • GBC AG forecasts Finexity’s revenue to grow from €9.62 million in 2026 to €80 million in 2030, with operational break-even expected in 2028.
    • GBC rates the shares as a BUY with a target price of €72.00, highlighting the company's scalable platform and long-term growth prospects.
    • Finexity was founded in 2018, is headquartered in Hamburg, and has an international presence in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the UAE.






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    GBC Launches Coverage on Finexity: Next-Gen Private Market Platform Finexity AG is emerging as a key player in Europe’s digital private markets, as GBC AG initiates coverage and highlights its strong growth trajectory.
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