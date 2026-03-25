Fractus and Verizon Settle Patent Dispute
Fractus has reached a confidential settlement with Verizon, closing a high-stakes U.S. patent dispute over its pioneering multi-band IoT antenna technology.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Fractus announced on March 25, 2026 (Barcelona) that it has settled the patent infringement litigation with Verizon, resolving the case Fractus filed in December 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Case No. 2:24-cv-01009).
- Fractus filed related lawsuits in December 2024 against both Verizon and Geotab alleging unauthorized use of its patented antenna innovations (Case Nos. 2:24-cv-01008 and 2:24-cv-01009).
- The disputed patents cover compact, high-performance multi-band antenna designs foundational to IoT applications such as fleet management, connected vehicles, asset tracking, smart home and industrial IoT.
- Fractus is an early pioneer in antenna technology and IP licensing, holding a patent portfolio of more than 40 inventions and having received multiple industry recognitions.
- Fractus executives (CEO Jordi Ilario and Executive Chairman Ruben Bonet) said they are pleased with the resolution and remain committed to protecting their intellectual property and defending their patented technology.
- The press release does not disclose settlement terms; media contact provided is Marta Barba (marta.barba@fractus.com) and original content was distributed via PR Newswire/EQS.
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