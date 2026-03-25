DAX, Sarepta Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Arne Dedert - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|+25,69 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Destiny Tech100 Inc
|+19,01 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
|+16,67 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-20,83 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Anavex Life Sciences
|-29,67 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|-42,17 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lanxess
|Chemie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|ImmunityBio
|Biotechnologie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Micron Technology
|Halbleiter
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|285
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|130
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|114
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|99
|Gesundheitswesen
|ImmunityBio
|48
|Biotechnologie
|Verbio
|41
|Erneuerbare Energien
Sarepta Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +34,15 %
Wochenperformance: +34,15 %
Platz 1
Destiny Tech100 Inc
Wochenperformance: +26,54 %
Wochenperformance: +26,54 %
Platz 2
Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +14,63 %
Wochenperformance: +14,63 %
Platz 3
Pop Mart International Group
Wochenperformance: -25,61 %
Wochenperformance: -25,61 %
Platz 4
Anavex Life Sciences
Wochenperformance: -37,76 %
Wochenperformance: -37,76 %
Platz 5
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: -47,38 %
Wochenperformance: -47,38 %
Platz 6
Lanxess
Wochenperformance: +20,07 %
Wochenperformance: +20,07 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Platz 8
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: -12,24 %
Wochenperformance: -12,24 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -13,70 %
Wochenperformance: -13,70 %
Platz 10
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -22,01 %
Wochenperformance: -22,01 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -24,66 %
Wochenperformance: -24,66 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,66 %
Wochenperformance: -18,66 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -7,48 %
Wochenperformance: -7,48 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +9,01 %
Wochenperformance: +9,01 %
Platz 16
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: -12,24 %
Wochenperformance: -12,24 %
Platz 17
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +15,71 %
Wochenperformance: +15,71 %
Platz 18
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