Verbio SE Boosts 2025/2026 EBITDA Outlook
Verbio SE sharpens its outlook: rising EBITDA, falling net debt, and robust demand for low‑emission biofuels shape the company’s 2025/2026 forecast.
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
- Verbio SE expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 100-140 million for the fiscal year 2025/2026.
- The company’s net financial debt is projected to decrease to around EUR 140 million by the end of the year.
- The positive forecast is driven by high demand for low-emission biofuels, favorable regulatory conditions, and geopolitical factors.
- The previous forecast anticipated EBITDA at the upper end of the high double-digit million-euro range, with a slight reduction in net debt from EUR 164 million.
- Verbio converts biomass into climate-friendly fuels, green energy, and renewable products, employing over 1,400 people worldwide.
- The forecast range is broad due to the dynamic geopolitical environment, and actual results may differ from estimates.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report for March 31, 2026 (Q3 2025/2026) / Analysts and investors earnings call, at Verbio is on 13.05.2026.
The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 42,61EUR and was up +8,04 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.816,47PKT (+1,46 %).
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