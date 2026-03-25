Amadeus FiRe Projects Strong FY 2025 Results, Eyes Better 2026 Performance

Confirmed FY2025 results: revenue €363.6m (‑16.8% vs. prior year), within guidance of €355–385m.

Profitability: operating gross profit €186.8m (margin 51.4%); operating EBITA fell to €13.7m (FY2024: €55.5m), or €19.8m excluding one‑off restructuring costs.

Net result and dividend: consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders €‑2.4m; basic EPS €‑0.44; Management and Supervisory Boards will propose no dividend.

Group 2026 outlook: revenue target €362–394m (0–8% growth) and operating EBITA target €20–31m (approx. 5–9% margin), expecting quarter‑on‑quarter earnings improvement.

Personnel Services 2026 guidance: revenue €190–210m and operating EBITA €9–16m; market remains weak with cautious hiring and limited candidate mobility.

Training segment 2026 guidance and strategy: revenue €172–184m and operating EBITA €11–15m; strategic “AI First” focus and expected contributions from 2025 acquisitions Masterplan and eduBITES.

The next important date, Publication of the press release on the 2025 consolidated annual financial statements after the stock market closes, at Amadeus FiRe is on 25.03.2026.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 23,225EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,86 % since publication.





