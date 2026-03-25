STRATEC Reports Impairments, 2025 Results & 2026 Guidance

Adjusted EBIT margin for 2025: 10.0% (previous year: 13.0%), after one-off items and impairments.

2025 consolidated sales: €250.9 million (previous: €257.6 million), down 1.1% on a constant‑currency basis (nominal: -2.6%).

STRATEC says it met its recent guidance (constant‑currency sales around prior year; adjusted EBIT margin at the lower end of the 10.0%–12.0% corridor).

Recognized impairments of €10.5 million on intangible assets and inventories related to a delayed market launch and reduced sales potential for a Diatron product family.

2026 outlook: expects medium‑to‑high single‑digit constant‑currency sales growth (driven by robust immunoassay and immunohematology demand and a slight molecular diagnostics recovery); adjusted EBIT margin expected around the 2025 level; growth to occur mainly in H2 with Q1 showing a sharp sales and profitability dip.

STRATEC will publish final 2025 results, the 2025 Annual Report, and new medium‑term sales and margin targets on April 28, 2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at STRATEC is on 28.04.2026.

The price of STRATEC at the time of the news was 17,970EUR and was down -5,82 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,39 % since publication.





