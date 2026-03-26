    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPIERER Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PIERER Mobility
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bajaj Mobility AG 2025: Record Motorsport Season & Turnaround Success

    In 2025, Bajaj Mobility AG rebounded strongly, sharpening its strategy, strengthening its finances, and setting the stage for profitable, innovation-led growth in 2026.

    Bajaj Mobility AG 2025: Record Motorsport Season & Turnaround Success
    Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
    • Bajaj Mobility AG achieved a strong recovery in H2 2025 with a 60% increase in retail sales compared to H1
    • The company reported a restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million and a revenue of EUR 1.009 billion with 209,704 units sold in 2025
    • Financial stability was improved through a EUR 550 million unsecured loan from international banks, replacing a higher-interest loan from Bajaj Auto
    • The company secured a record 29 motorsport titles in 2025, highlighting its technological leadership in motorsport
    • Strategic focus was sharpened by divesting non-core businesses such as MV Agusta, KTM X-Bow, and the bicycle segment
    • For 2026, the focus is on profitability, innovation, new models, and expanding warranty coverage, with positive early sales developments and inventory reduction

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.


    PIERER Mobility

    +2,62 %
    -8,52 %
    -17,44 %
    -3,08 %
    -23,64 %
    -81,93 %
    -78,21 %
    -57,44 %
    -93,51 %
    ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Bajaj Mobility AG 2025: Record Motorsport Season & Turnaround Success In 2025, Bajaj Mobility AG rebounded strongly, sharpening its strategy, strengthening its finances, and setting the stage for profitable, innovation-led growth in 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     