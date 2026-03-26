Bajaj Mobility AG 2025: Record Motorsport Season & Turnaround Success
In 2025, Bajaj Mobility AG rebounded strongly, sharpening its strategy, strengthening its finances, and setting the stage for profitable, innovation-led growth in 2026.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- Bajaj Mobility AG achieved a strong recovery in H2 2025 with a 60% increase in retail sales compared to H1
- The company reported a restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million and a revenue of EUR 1.009 billion with 209,704 units sold in 2025
- Financial stability was improved through a EUR 550 million unsecured loan from international banks, replacing a higher-interest loan from Bajaj Auto
- The company secured a record 29 motorsport titles in 2025, highlighting its technological leadership in motorsport
- Strategic focus was sharpened by divesting non-core businesses such as MV Agusta, KTM X-Bow, and the bicycle segment
- For 2026, the focus is on profitability, innovation, new models, and expanding warranty coverage, with positive early sales developments and inventory reduction
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.
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-8,52 %
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-3,08 %
-23,64 %
-81,93 %
-78,21 %
-57,44 %
-93,51 %
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