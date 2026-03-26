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    SMA Solar Technology: Navigating 2025 Challenges with Strategic Restructuring

    In 2025, SMA navigated mixed results: modest revenue decline, pressured earnings, but stronger cash flow and solid growth in Large Scale projects set the stage for 2026 guidance.

    SMA Solar Technology: Navigating 2025 Challenges with Strategic Restructuring
    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    • Group revenue slightly decreased by 0.9% to €1,516 million in 2025
    • EBITDA before one-time items was €106.6 million, down from €147.5 million in 2024; including one-time items, EBITDA was –€65.4 million
    • Net cash increased significantly to €176.4 million, with positive free cash flow of €109.7 million compared to –€184.1 million in 2024
    • The Large Scale & Project Solutions division grew revenue by 7.9% to €1,268.8 million, maintaining its dominant share of 83.7% of total revenue
    • The Home & Business Solutions division experienced a sharp decline in sales to €247.2 million and a negative EBIT of –€375.6 million due to one-time items and market challenges
    • For 2026, SMA confirms guidance with expected revenue between €1,475 million and €1,675 million and EBITDA between €50 million and €180 million, despite ongoing market challenges

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at SMA Solar Technology is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 39,81EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,78EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).


    SMA Solar Technology

    -1,09 %
    +11,45 %
    +21,89 %
    +22,04 %
    +89,03 %
    -47,74 %
    -14,94 %
    -8,03 %
    -24,91 %
    ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J





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    SMA Solar Technology: Navigating 2025 Challenges with Strategic Restructuring In 2025, SMA navigated mixed results: modest revenue decline, pressured earnings, but stronger cash flow and solid growth in Large Scale projects set the stage for 2026 guidance.
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