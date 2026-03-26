Kontron AG Boosts Profitability with Record Cash Flow Surge
Kontron enters 2025 with surging profits, record cash flow and ambitious global expansion plans, setting the stage for bold growth targets through 2030.
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- Kontron AG's net income increased significantly to EUR 141.1 million in 2025, up from EUR 90.7 million in the previous year.
- Operating cash flow reached a record EUR 167.7 million, a 69.4% increase compared to EUR 99.0 million in 2024.
- Revenue slightly declined to EUR 1.607 billion due to portfolio adjustments, but EBITDA rose by 23.8% to EUR 237.4 million.
- The Software + Solutions segment showed strong growth, with revenues of EUR 590.7 million and EBITDA of EUR 103.3 million, despite negative impacts from GreenTec.
- The company plans to increase revenue to EUR 1.75–1.8 billion in 2026, with a midterm goal of EUR 2.6 billion and EBITDA of EUR 420 million by 2030.
- Kontron announced a EUR 50 million share buyback program to strengthen its share price and intends to expand its international presence, especially in the US and China.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Kontron is on 26.03.2026.
The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 20,780EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).
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