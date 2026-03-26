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    Brockhaus Technologies Reports 10% Revenue Growth to €225M in 2025 and Sells Bikeleasing Stake

    In 2025, Brockhaus Technologies delivered solid growth, strategic portfolio moves, and resilient cash generation, setting the stage for a leaner, more focused 2026.

    Brockhaus Technologies Reports 10% Revenue Growth to €225M in 2025 and Sells Bikeleasing Stake
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenue increased by +10% in 2025 to €225 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6%
    • The sale of the Bikeleasing stake to DECATHLON PULSE generated an expected cash inflow of approximately €240 million, enhancing financial flexibility
    • Despite economic challenges, Bikeleasing grew revenue by 12.8% to €195 million in 2025, though its EBITDA margin decreased to 25.3%
    • IHSE’s revenue in 2025 was €30 million, with a slight decline of 4.7%, but the segment saw growth in the Americas and an improved gross profit margin of 74.7%
    • For 2026, Brockhaus Technologies forecasts revenue of €30-32 million and adjusted EBITDA of €0-2 million, mainly due to lower fixed costs and strategic focus
    • The 2025 financial statements received an unqualified audit opinion, with free cash flow before taxes remaining high at €31 million


    Brockhaus Technologies

    -0,31 %
    -0,92 %
    -5,28 %
    +3,53 %
    -12,58 %
    -30,09 %
    -34,68 %
    -52,65 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4





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    Brockhaus Technologies Reports 10% Revenue Growth to €225M in 2025 and Sells Bikeleasing Stake In 2025, Brockhaus Technologies delivered solid growth, strategic portfolio moves, and resilient cash generation, setting the stage for a leaner, more focused 2026.
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