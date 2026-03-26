Brockhaus Technologies Reports 10% Revenue Growth to €225M in 2025 and Sells Bikeleasing Stake
In 2025, Brockhaus Technologies delivered solid growth, strategic portfolio moves, and resilient cash generation, setting the stage for a leaner, more focused 2026.
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- Revenue increased by +10% in 2025 to €225 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6%
- The sale of the Bikeleasing stake to DECATHLON PULSE generated an expected cash inflow of approximately €240 million, enhancing financial flexibility
- Despite economic challenges, Bikeleasing grew revenue by 12.8% to €195 million in 2025, though its EBITDA margin decreased to 25.3%
- IHSE’s revenue in 2025 was €30 million, with a slight decline of 4.7%, but the segment saw growth in the Americas and an improved gross profit margin of 74.7%
- For 2026, Brockhaus Technologies forecasts revenue of €30-32 million and adjusted EBITDA of €0-2 million, mainly due to lower fixed costs and strategic focus
- The 2025 financial statements received an unqualified audit opinion, with free cash flow before taxes remaining high at €31 million
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+3,53 %
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-30,09 %
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