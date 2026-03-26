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    CEWE Hits 2025 Goals, Eyes Revenue & Dividend Growth in 2026

    CEWE enters 2026 on a strong footing: targets met early, profits rising, over 100 million photo books sold, and a 17-year streak of dividend increases set to continue.

    CEWE Hits 2025 Goals, Eyes Revenue & Dividend Growth in 2026
    Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
    • CEWE achieved all its targets for 2025, with revenue increasing by 3.8% to €864.5 million and EBIT rising to €88.2 million
    • The company plans to further grow in 2026, with revenue expected between €870 million and €900 million and EBIT up to €93 million
    • CEWE's core business, Photofinishing, drove growth in 2025, with revenue up 4.4% to €745.5 million and over 100 million CEWE PHOTOBOOKs sold since launch
    • The company proposes a 17th consecutive dividend increase to €3.00 per share, maintaining its top position in dividend growth among German listed companies
    • CEWE's online printing segment held steady despite market challenges, with revenue of €89.6 million and EBIT of €1.7 million in 2025
    • The company emphasizes sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening market positions, aiming for continuous dividend growth and long-term success

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at CEWE Stiftung is on 26.03.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).


    CEWE Stiftung

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    -1,38 %
    -4,63 %
    -4,16 %
    -1,38 %
    +3,92 %
    -19,20 %
    +73,75 %
    +7.567,19 %
    ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390





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    CEWE Hits 2025 Goals, Eyes Revenue & Dividend Growth in 2026 CEWE enters 2026 on a strong footing: targets met early, profits rising, over 100 million photo books sold, and a 17-year streak of dividend increases set to continue.
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