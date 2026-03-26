CEWE Hits 2025 Goals, Eyes Revenue & Dividend Growth in 2026

CEWE achieved all its targets for 2025, with revenue increasing by 3.8% to €864.5 million and EBIT rising to €88.2 million

The company plans to further grow in 2026, with revenue expected between €870 million and €900 million and EBIT up to €93 million

CEWE's core business, Photofinishing, drove growth in 2025, with revenue up 4.4% to €745.5 million and over 100 million CEWE PHOTOBOOKs sold since launch

The company proposes a 17th consecutive dividend increase to €3.00 per share, maintaining its top position in dividend growth among German listed companies

CEWE's online printing segment held steady despite market challenges, with revenue of €89.6 million and EBIT of €1.7 million in 2025

The company emphasizes sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening market positions, aiming for continuous dividend growth and long-term success

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at CEWE Stiftung is on 26.03.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).





