Wacker Neuson Reports 2025 Results & Bright 2026 Outlook
In a challenging market, Wacker Neuson balances softer sales with stronger earnings, solid cash flow and a clear path toward ambitious 2030 growth targets.
Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
- Wacker Neuson Group reports a revenue of EUR 2,218.8 million in 2025, a slight decrease of 0.7% compared to the previous year
- EBIT increased by 7.6% to EUR 132.4 million, with an EBIT margin of 6.0%, driven by one-off effects in Q4 2025
- Net working capital ratio was 29.2%, below the target maximum of 30%, and free cash flow rose to EUR 201.6 million
- The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.70 per share, yielding 2.9%, up from EUR 0.60 in 2024
- For 2026, Wacker Neuson expects revenue between EUR 2,200 million and EUR 2,400 million, with an EBIT margin of 6.5% to 7.5%
- The Strategy 2030 aims for an EBIT margin above 11%, with a long-term revenue target of around EUR 3.5 billion despite current market challenges
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Wacker Neuson is on 26.03.2026.
The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 17,680EUR and was down -0,67 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).
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