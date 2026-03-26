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    Westwing Delivers Strong 2025 Profits, Targets Growth in 2026

    In 2025, Westwing combined robust growth, rising profitability, and bold international expansion, setting a strong foundation for its 2026 ambitions.

    Westwing Delivers Strong 2025 Profits, Targets Growth in 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Westwing achieved strong profitability in 2025 with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 44 million, an 84% increase year-over-year, surpassing initial guidance.
    • Revenue for 2025 grew slightly by 1.1% to EUR 449 million, despite changes in product assortment, and was in the upper half of guidance.
    • The company’s free cash flow increased by 275% to EUR 34 million, ending the year with a net cash balance of EUR 92 million.
    • Westwing expanded its geographic footprint by launching in ten new countries and opened four standalone stores and three store-in-stores in 2025.
    • The high-margin Westwing Collection grew by 17% to EUR 321 million GMV, representing 63% of total GMV, an 8 percentage point increase.
    • For 2026, Westwing projects revenue between EUR 470 million and EUR 495 million (+5% to +10%) and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 36 million and EUR 48 million, despite potential short-term headwinds from geopolitical conflicts.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at Westwing is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 16,550EUR and was down -0,60 % compared with the previous day.


    Westwing

    -0,60 %
    -4,47 %
    -4,89 %
    +46,14 %
    +92,00 %
    +106,17 %
    -51,61 %
    -39,82 %
    ISIN:DE000A2N4H07WKN:A2N4H0





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    Westwing Delivers Strong 2025 Profits, Targets Growth in 2026 In 2025, Westwing combined robust growth, rising profitability, and bold international expansion, setting a strong foundation for its 2026 ambitions.
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