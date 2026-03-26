WashTec AG (WAS) Hits €500M Revenue Milestone & Boosts EBIT Margin to 9.8%

WashTec AG achieved a record revenue of €498.6 million in 2025, a 4.6% increase from the previous year, and at constant exchange rates, revenue exceeded €500 million for the first time.

The company's EBIT rose by 7.5% to €48.9 million, with the EBIT margin improving to 9.8% from 9.5%.

Free cash flow increased by 6.1% to €41.9 million, with an adjusted increase of 45.0% excluding a one-off tax reimbursement.

Equity decreased to €82.0 million, and the equity ratio declined to 28.6% due to share repurchases, with 100,000 shares bought back for €4.8 million.

Despite economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainties, WashTec remains optimistic, expecting mid-single-digit revenue growth and higher EBIT in 2026, with a free cash flow forecast of €35-45 million.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 12, 2026, with a proposed dividend of €2.50 per share for fiscal year 2025.

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at WashTec Akt is on 26.03.2026.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 45,80EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.





