EDAG Group Navigates Market Uncertainty with Strategic Moves for Growth
Amid market headwinds and restructuring, EDAG sharpened its focus on diversification and innovation, laying the groundwork for a leaner, more resilient growth path.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- Market uncertainty and project delays led to a revenue decline of 13% to EUR 714 million in FY 2025.
- The group’s adjusted EBIT was EUR -12.9 million, with a net loss of EUR -43.7 million, impacted by lower revenues and restructuring costs.
- Revenue from non-mobility sectors, especially defence, grew by 21% to approximately EUR 100 million, highlighting diversification benefits.
- The company implemented restructuring programs costing around EUR 30 million, reducing staff by about 800 to improve efficiency and achieve EUR 90 million in annual savings.
- EDAG plans strategic growth through diversification into industries like defence, medical tech, semiconductors, chemicals, and energy, with a focus on innovation and digital solutions.
- For 2026, EDAG expects revenues to fluctuate within ±5% and aims for a return to positive adjusted EBIT margins of up to 3%, with long-term targets of 6-8%.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at EDAG Engineering Group is on 26.03.2026.
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