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    EDAG Group Navigates Market Uncertainty with Strategic Moves for Growth

    Amid market headwinds and restructuring, EDAG sharpened its focus on diversification and innovation, laying the groundwork for a leaner, more resilient growth path.

    EDAG Group Navigates Market Uncertainty with Strategic Moves for Growth
    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • Market uncertainty and project delays led to a revenue decline of 13% to EUR 714 million in FY 2025.
    • The group’s adjusted EBIT was EUR -12.9 million, with a net loss of EUR -43.7 million, impacted by lower revenues and restructuring costs.
    • Revenue from non-mobility sectors, especially defence, grew by 21% to approximately EUR 100 million, highlighting diversification benefits.
    • The company implemented restructuring programs costing around EUR 30 million, reducing staff by about 800 to improve efficiency and achieve EUR 90 million in annual savings.
    • EDAG plans strategic growth through diversification into industries like defence, medical tech, semiconductors, chemicals, and energy, with a focus on innovation and digital solutions.
    • For 2026, EDAG expects revenues to fluctuate within ±5% and aims for a return to positive adjusted EBIT margins of up to 3%, with long-term targets of 6-8%.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at EDAG Engineering Group is on 26.03.2026.


    EDAG Engineering Group

    -0,50 %
    +3,40 %
    +2,07 %
    -22,17 %
    -41,48 %
    -63,51 %
    -55,77 %
    -78,97 %
    -80,63 %
    ISIN:CH0303692047WKN:A143NB





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    EDAG Group Navigates Market Uncertainty with Strategic Moves for Growth Amid market headwinds and restructuring, EDAG sharpened its focus on diversification and innovation, laying the groundwork for a leaner, more resilient growth path.
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