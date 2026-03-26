Berentzen Group Reports 2025 Annual Results with Major Profit Boost

The Berentzen Group published its 2025 Annual Report, confirming a consolidated profit of EUR 2.4 million and a consolidated EBIT of EUR 8.5 million.

The company plans to propose a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026.

In 2025, the Group generated positive free cash flow of EUR 5.1 million, which is higher than the previous year, demonstrating financial resilience.

For 2026, the Group forecasts revenues between EUR 163 million and EUR 173 million, with EBIT between EUR 7 million and EUR 9 million, and EBITDA between EUR 16.1 million and EUR 18.1 million.

The year 2026 is seen as a transitional year for the Group’s new strategy, BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030, with key initiatives including entering the functional drinks market and international expansion.

The Group continues to develop its product portfolio, including new product launches like Mio Mio sugar-free variants and the acquisition of the Juma brand, aiming to modernize brands and expand globally.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 26.03.2026.



