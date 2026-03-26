Delivery Hero Reports 30% EBITDA Growth in 2025 Amid Quick Commerce Surge

Delivery Hero's adjusted EBITDA increased by 30% in 2025 to €903 million, indicating strong profitability momentum.

The company achieved its second consecutive year of positive Free Cash Flow, reaching €250 million, a 15% increase YoY.

Delivery Hero's liquidity remains strong with €2.7 billion pro forma cash after successful financing and the sale of foodpanda Taiwan for $600 million.

The company is transforming into an Everyday App by expanding into verticals like groceries, household essentials, and health & beauty to increase customer engagement and revenue.

Quick Commerce GMV grew over 30% YoY in 2025 to more than €7.5 billion, with expectations to approach €10 billion in 2026.

For 2026, Delivery Hero projects an adjusted EBITDA of €910–960 million, GMV growth of 8–10%, and Free Cash Flow exceeding €200 million, focusing on strategic investments and shareholder value.

The next important date, Annual Financial Statement 2025, at Delivery Hero is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 15,770EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,840EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.601,25PKT (-0,68 %).





