Deutz Delivers Record Profits and Growth in 2025 Despite Market Challenges

DEUTZ achieved significant growth in 2025 with revenue up by nearly 13% to €2.04 billion and new orders increasing by almost 14% to €2.08 billion.

Despite challenging market conditions, DEUTZ reported one of its highest profits recently, with an adjusted EBIT of €112.3 million and an EBIT margin of 5.5%.

The company implemented a new organizational structure with five independent business units to better target its 2030 goals, including doubling revenue to €4 billion and increasing EBIT margin to 10%.

Strategic acquisitions, such as Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH and SOBEK, along with cost savings from the Future Fit program, contributed to growth and increased resilience in energy and defense markets.

DEUTZ's 2025 dividend proposal is €0.18 per share, reflecting its positive financial performance and shareholder benefit.

For 2026, DEUTZ forecasts revenue between €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion, with an EBIT margin before exceptional items of 6.5% to 8.0%, supported by efficiency measures and strategic acquisitions.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Deutz is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 8,8225EUR and was down -2,51 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,7075EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,30 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.643,37PKT (-0,54 %).





