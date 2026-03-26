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    ElringKlinger Boosts Profitability & Drives Transformation in 2025

    In 2025, ElringKlinger balanced transformation and growth, boosting profitability in e-mobility while navigating divestments, restructuring costs, and a still modest bottom line.

    ElringKlinger Boosts Profitability & Drives Transformation in 2025
    Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
    • ElringKlinger’s revenue for 2025 was EUR 1.641 billion, showing a 2.3% organic growth despite a decline due to divestments and currency effects.
    • The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 5.4%, with adjusted EBIT reaching EUR 88.6 million, indicating improved profitability.
    • The Group’s net income was EUR -6.1 million, but adjusted earnings per share rose to EUR 0.88, and the dividend proposal remains at EUR 0.15 per share.
    • The E-Mobility business unit experienced significant revenue growth of 40.8%, reaching EUR 144 million, driven by ramp-up of high-volume battery production.
    • ElringKlinger continued its transformation strategy SHAPE30, closing several sites and incurring exceptional charges of EUR 69.3 million, aiming for structural savings of EUR 50 million by 2027.
    • For 2026, the company forecasts slight organic revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of 6-7%, and a slightly positive operating free cash flow, with a focus on strengthening competitiveness.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at ElringKlinger is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,5125EUR and was up +1,63 % compared with the previous day.
    35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,5100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.


    ElringKlinger

    +3,38 %
    -1,41 %
    +0,78 %
    +6,21 %
    -3,31 %
    -43,69 %
    -65,99 %
    -80,72 %
    +208,05 %
    ISIN:DE0007856023WKN:785602





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    ElringKlinger Boosts Profitability & Drives Transformation in 2025 In 2025, ElringKlinger balanced transformation and growth, boosting profitability in e-mobility while navigating divestments, restructuring costs, and a still modest bottom line.
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