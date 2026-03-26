Mister Spex Wraps Up First Transformation Phase with Big Earnings Boost

Mister Spex achieved a significant EBITDA improvement of approximately €20 million in 2025, marking major progress in its transformation phase.

The company’s net revenue was €181 million, a 16% decline due to strategic pricing discipline and market exits aimed at improving revenue quality.

Gross margin increased by 580 basis points to 55.6%, reflecting structural margin expansion.

45 stores in Germany reached break-even or above, with 25 stores achieving EBIT margins over 10%, indicating improved store profitability.

In 2025, Mister Spex expanded its service offerings, including the “Mister Spex Switch” subscription model and Eye Health Check, to deepen customer relationships and reinforce its optical expertise.

For 2026, the company plans infrastructure modernization, operational efficiency improvements, and expects net revenue to be stable or slightly declining, with an adjusted EBITDA margin reaching break-even to mid-single digits.

The next important date, FY 2025 Annual Report, at Mister Spex is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,2825EUR and was up +1,79 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2675EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,17 % since publication.





