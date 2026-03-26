Hapag-Lloyd Reveals 2025 Report & EUR 3.00 Dividend Proposal

Hapag-Lloyd published its 2025 annual report, showing a Group EBITDA of USD 3.6 billion and a profit of USD 1.0 billion, below the previous year's level due to lower freight rates and higher costs.

The company proposes a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share for 2025, totaling EUR 0.5 billion.

In 2025, revenues increased to USD 20.6 billion, with an 8% rise in transport volumes to 13.5 million TEU, but freight rates declined by 8%.

The outlook for 2026 is uncertain due to geopolitical tensions and volatile freight rates, with expected EBITDA ranging from USD 1.1 to 3.1 billion.

The company experienced operational challenges and costs from new tariffs, security tensions, and port congestion, impacting earnings despite volume growth.

Hapag-Lloyd aims to expand its terminal portfolio and complete a merger with ZIM, while leveraging synergies from its Gemini network to counteract headwinds in 2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hapag-Lloyd is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 131,00EUR and was down -4,93 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 132,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,49 % since publication.





