Scout24 SE Reports 2025 Results, Announces 14% Dividend Boost & 2026 Outlook

Scout24 published its integrated annual report for 2025, confirming preliminary financial results with 14.7% revenue growth and 16.5% ooEBITDA growth, reaching a 62.5% margin.

The company proposes a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share, a 14% increase year-on-year, representing about 43% of adjusted net income.

In 2025, Scout24 achieved ESG milestones, including validation of its climate targets by SBTi and improvements in AI governance and platform security.

Financial performance in 2025 showed revenue of EUR 649.6 million (+14.7%), net income of EUR 240 million (+48.1%), and an adjusted net income of EUR 250.2 million (+17.9%).

For 2026, Scout24 reiterates guidance: 16-18% revenue growth (with 6-7 percentage points from inorganic contributions in Spain) and an ooEBITDA margin of up to 61% (organic up to 64%).

Scout24 emphasizes its focus on sustainability, digital innovation, and responsible value creation, with ongoing efforts in platform security, AI competencies, and climate strategy.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Scout24 is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 64,08EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,27 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.766,00PKT (-0,64 %).





