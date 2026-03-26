SFC Energy Reports 2025 Growth & 2026 Outlook: Defense Boosts Profitability

SFC Energy AG's 2025 sales totaled EUR 143.3 million, a slight decrease of 1% from 2024, with growth mainly in defense and security sectors

The company's adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was EUR 16.7 million, with an EBITDA margin of 11.6%, both below previous year's figures due to higher expenses and currency effects

The group’s net result for 2025 was a loss of EUR 887,000, compared to a profit of EUR 8.76 million in 2024, impacted by increased operational costs and currency fluctuations

The share of defense and security applications in sales increased, accounting for around 50% in 2025, with projections of 15-20% for defense and about 60% for security-related applications in 2026

SFC confirmed its sales forecast for 2026, expecting growth of 5-11% to EUR 150-160 million, driven by markets in Asia and Europe and higher-margin sectors

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 72% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 46.6 million, supporting its growth strategy and investments

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SFC Energy is on 26.03.2026.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 14,870EUR and was up +1,23 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,840EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).





