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    Bike24 Holding AG: Accelerated Growth in 2025 Fueled by Market Reach, Strong Results

    Bike24 accelerated its growth in 2025, delivering strong revenue gains, surging profitability, robust cash flow and a record customer base while securing future financing.

    Bike24 Holding AG: Accelerated Growth in 2025 Fueled by Market Reach, Strong Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bike24's revenue increased by 27.7% to EUR 289.1 million in 2025, with a 35.5% growth in Q4
    • Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 rose by 172.7% to EUR 14.5 million, exceeding the forecast
    • Free cash flow improved to EUR 16.0 million, up from EUR 10.5 million in the previous year
    • Active customers surpassed 1 million, reaching 1,142,447, a 24.6% increase
    • The company extended its syndicated loan agreement until April 30, 2028, maintaining financial flexibility
    • For 2026, Bike24 forecasts revenue between EUR 318-332 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 16-20 million

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Bike24 Holding is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,9250EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,91 % since publication.


    Bike24 Holding

    +3,41 %
    +0,67 %
    -0,99 %
    +0,33 %
    +108,30 %
    -4,90 %
    -83,24 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F





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    Bike24 Holding AG: Accelerated Growth in 2025 Fueled by Market Reach, Strong Results Bike24 accelerated its growth in 2025, delivering strong revenue gains, surging profitability, robust cash flow and a record customer base while securing future financing.
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