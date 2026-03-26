Bike24 Holding AG: Accelerated Growth in 2025 Fueled by Market Reach, Strong Results

Bike24's revenue increased by 27.7% to EUR 289.1 million in 2025, with a 35.5% growth in Q4

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 rose by 172.7% to EUR 14.5 million, exceeding the forecast

Free cash flow improved to EUR 16.0 million, up from EUR 10.5 million in the previous year

Active customers surpassed 1 million, reaching 1,142,447, a 24.6% increase

The company extended its syndicated loan agreement until April 30, 2028, maintaining financial flexibility

For 2026, Bike24 forecasts revenue between EUR 318-332 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 16-20 million

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Bike24 Holding is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,9250EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,91 % since publication.





