Bike24 Holding AG: Accelerated Growth in 2025 Fueled by Market Reach, Strong Results
Bike24 accelerated its growth in 2025, delivering strong revenue gains, surging profitability, robust cash flow and a record customer base while securing future financing.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Bike24's revenue increased by 27.7% to EUR 289.1 million in 2025, with a 35.5% growth in Q4
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 rose by 172.7% to EUR 14.5 million, exceeding the forecast
- Free cash flow improved to EUR 16.0 million, up from EUR 10.5 million in the previous year
- Active customers surpassed 1 million, reaching 1,142,447, a 24.6% increase
- The company extended its syndicated loan agreement until April 30, 2028, maintaining financial flexibility
- For 2026, Bike24 forecasts revenue between EUR 318-332 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 16-20 million
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Bike24 Holding is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,9250EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,91 % since publication.
+3,41 %
+0,67 %
-0,99 %
+0,33 %
+108,30 %
-4,90 %
-83,24 %
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