Medios Achieves Double-Digit Revenue Growth and Profitability Boost

Medios AG achieved 10.4% revenue growth in 2025, reaching €2.1 billion

EBITDA pre1 increased by 17.8% to €93.1 million, with an improved margin of 4.5%

Net income rose by 22.4% to €15.4 million, and earnings per share increased to €0.61

All operating segments contributed to revenue growth, notably the International Business segment with €169.2 million

For 2026, Medios expects revenue between €2.0 billion and €2.12 billion, with an EBITDA pre1 margin of around 4.8%

The company plans to focus on operational excellence, process harmonization, organic growth, and selective acquisitions in 2026

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Medios is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 13,540EUR and was down -0,29 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,220EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.889,31PKT (+1,90 %).





